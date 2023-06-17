“Jorge Quevedo cannot be sanctioned for complying with the Law”: Gustavo Petro

Conservative congressman was suspended for supporting labor reform

Approximately a month ago, the filing of the positive report on the labor reform in the Seventh Commission of the Chamber left great disappointment within the Conservative Party because of the support given to the document by representative Jorge Alexander Quevedowho with his signature allowed the initiative to advance in its legislative process.

In fact, The determination of the congressman already generated consequences and it is that the oversight of the Conservative Party determined to sanction him temporarily, for 3 months, while an inquiry into his actions is carried out.

It should be noted that Quevedo’s signature on the paper quickly generated negative reactions by the conservatism that, in the voice of its president Efraín Cepeda, reiterated its divisions against the Petro government and its reforms.

“In my capacity as president of the Colombian Conservative Party I want to announce that the signing of the labor reform paper by a representative does not represent the official position of the party. That official decision will be made at a bench meeting, in accordance with the bench law, next Tuesday, May 23,” Efraín Cepeda explained through a video.

Finally the Seventh Commission of the Chamber received the filing of the paper on the Labor Reform with which the National Government headed by Minister Gloria Inés Ramírez seeks to influence the labor law of Colombians.

The document, which It had the signature of five of the representatives that make up the commissionalso underwent some changes with respect to its initial proposals, mainly regarding the start of the working day, and others.

“Of 79 articles that had been presented in the first draft, today we have 82 articles, it means that 2 of those 79 were removed and 8 were added in total. As of today, based on 82 articles, we have 46 fully agreed and closed articles and we have 36 open articles,” explained María Fernanda Carrascal, one of the speakers for the labor reform.

The changes in the labor reform

Likewise, Congresswoman referred to the substantial changes who had the presentation filed against the project filed months ago.

“We have made an agreement and it is that the night shift will not start at 6:00 p.m. but will start at 7 p.m.this taking into account that the higher costs, the greater number of people who work at night do so at that time, from 6 to 7 at night, which represents 46% of the costs of that night shift,” he explained. the representative, adding that it was an agreement reached with businessmen and unions.

Likewise, the payment of Sundays and holidays produced some changes after dialogues with employers. Its application will begin to be carried out progressively to go from 75% to 100% in 2026.