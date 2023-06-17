No parking? Lidl and Aldi could soon help

Anyone who has a car knows the daily tragedy: looking for a parking space. Parking space is particularly scarce in large cities. In Düsseldorf, however, creative ways are now being taken to at least help local residents. To this end, they work together with discounters such as Lidl and Aldi. A role model for all of Germany?

Cars are getting bigger and millions more are added every year. The fact that parking space is becoming increasingly scarce is already mathematically obvious.

In Düsseldorf, people are aware of the precarious situation and at least want to make parking easier for residents. To this end, it cooperates with a number of discounters.

Resident parking spaces at discounters: Düsseldorf cooperates with Aldi, Lidl and others

The obvious idea: Resident parking spaces at Aldi, Lidl and Co. Outside of opening hours, residents should be able to park their cars in the parking lots. Aldi is already testing this at a branch in the state capital of North Rhine-Westphalia, as is Lidl.

When asked by the Rheinische Post, a spokeswoman for Aldi Süd said that four other locations are currently being examined. It is about a three-digit number of parking spaces (source: Rheinische Post).

In addition to Aldi, Lidl, Penny and Netto also have one Letter of intent signed in Düsseldorf City Hall. Edeka, on the other hand, is not included. Rewe first wanted to wait and see what other people had experienced, but was open-minded.

On the Internet, the new parking options should then appear as a kind of “Night Park Register” to get presented. In addition, there should be clearly visible information on site. If you want to book one of the new parking spaces, you should do so if possible per App can do.

Everything you need to know about electric cars from China:

German environmental aid wants to make resident parking more expensive

If the German Environmental Aid (DUH) has its way, resident parking should become significantly more expensive in the future. The DUH demands at least 360 euros per year. The FDP, on the other hand, wants to relieve motorists when parking.