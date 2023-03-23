Marvel’s “American Team 4” officially started filming and first exposed the set Reuters: Falcon US team is in place

Marvel’s new film “Captain America 4: The New World Order” has started shooting, and the first exposure of the studio Reuters, Anthony Mackie returns to play “Captain America” ​​Sam Wilson. The film has been scheduled for release in North America on May 3, 2024.

“Falcon” Anthony Mackie will officially take over the shield of the US team and become the new Captain America. The special writer Dalan Musson of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will co-write the script for “Captain America 4” with producer Malcolm Spellman .

“Captain America: The New World Order” is the fourth film in the Captain America series and will be released on May 3, 2024.

In July 2022, Kevin Fitch, President of Marvel Pictures, announced the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe plan at the 2022 San Diego International Comic Con, announcing “Captain America 4: The New World Order”.