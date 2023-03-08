Home Entertainment Massa questioned the Europeans about the reopening of coal plants
Entertainment

Massa questioned the Europeans about the reopening of coal plants

by admin
Massa questioned the Europeans about the reopening of coal plants

The Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, questioned the decision of Europe to maintain the use of fossil fuels like coal, within the framework of the meeting of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) carried out in Chile.

“My country is a financial debtor of the most complicated globally, but it is one of the main environmental creditors, and that equation at some point, somewhere, we are going to have to put it on the table,” said Massa.

Sergio Massa activated the anti-reprofiling insurance, amid complaints of a financial destabilization plan

The head of the Palacio de Hacienda maintained that “on the path of energy transition, The million dollar question is whether when developed countries ask us to stop gas or liquefied gas development projects, are they going to stop buying liquefied gas? Are they going to close the gas ports in their own countries? Or are they asking us to make a transition effort that their own economies aren’t doing while we watch Europe reopen coal plants?”

“I think that this is a discussion that in any case we have to give it with a global perspective,” he said.

He explained that he did not want to stop making this comment because it is “always unfair that our countries that are always environmental creditors, have to make an extra effort for those who are environmental debtors”.

Loans for the Néstor Kirchner Gas Pipeline

Massa, highlighted on Tuesday the credit of the CAF for US$ 840 million granted to Argentina to carry out complementary works on the President Néstor Kirchner Gas Pipeline (GPNK) and for the implementation of a program for people with disabilities.

See also  "Daho Beauty Warrior" released a special episode of actors' ultra-intensive training and preparation for Daho Beauty Warrior_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

Massa met this morning in Santiago, the Chilean capital, with the CAF Board of Directors, headed by its president, Sergio Díaz Granados.

He also spoke in the framework of the Assembly of the multilateral entity, in which he highlighted the importance that the President Néstor Kirchner Gas Pipeline will have not only for Argentina but also for most of South America, to the extent that it will allow the transport of the resources generated in “the world‘s second shale gas reserve”, in reference to the deposits in the Vaca Muerta area.

LM / ds

You may also like

You may also like

The Los Barreales pipeline broke and the water...

Check the agenda of the quartet bands of...

Russian girl COS “The Witcher 3” Ciri looks...

What do those who already did the test...

To make a good Beijing-style drama, you must...

Talleres and their squads before Fassi: the president’s...

The Army Engineer Command, the force destined to...

Maxi’s anger over Alfa’s entry into the house

In March, Jianye Movie Town and only Henan...

The opposition considered the sending of soldiers to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy