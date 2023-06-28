MATNUT x Autumn Daze x Ori Frederiqo Tripartite Joint Series Released

The shoe brand MATNUT has teamed up with Ori Frederiqo, the personal brand of contemporary artist Mike Frederiqo, and Autumn Daze, the personal brand of 24KGOLDN, to create a new tripartite joint series “Maple Leaf”. The series is mainly based on autumn earth tones, embellished with maple leaf elements, and collides with the brand style of Autumn Daze, the witty handwriting of Ori Frederiqo, and the concept of MATNUT’s ingenious shoemaking. While releasing three pairs of shoes, it also brings T-Shirt, Cuban shirts, vests, vests, shorts, hats, necklaces and other items.

Among them, the shoe part chose “Combination” and “TK” two shoes for transformation and upgrading, incorporating thick tongue, thick sole and other popular elements of shoes nowadays, presenting a new and unique effect on the shoes, which is also MATNUT upgrading a new shoe type The first application of “Type 2.0” finally presented three shoes including brown low top, orange low top and brown high top. It is reported that this tripartite joint series of products will be available on MATNUT and Ori Frederiqo online official stores on July 12; at the same time, it will also be officially unveiled at the COSMO offline POP-UP STORE event in Chengdu from June 30 to July 7 .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

