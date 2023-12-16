Matthew Perry’s Autopsy Report Raises Questions about Ketamine

The autopsy of “Friends” star Matthew Perry has revealed that he drowned in his Malibu home’s pool due to the “acute effects of ketamine.” The toxicology report, released by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office, showed that Perry had high levels of ketamine in his system, a substance used to treat depression and anxiety. Perry, who was found floating face down in his pool, was 54 years old. Ketamine is an anesthetic used in hospitals and has been found to treat severe depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation.

The autopsy report stated that ketamine can have dissociative and hallucinatory effects and can be used as a recreational drug. Experts say that even though the ketamine levels in Perry’s system were very high, it’s unclear whether they would be fatal on their own. Dr. Ed Boyer, an emergency medicine professor at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, stated that elevated ketamine concentrations suggest high levels of misuse or recreational use.

The autopsy noted that Perry’s last known treatment was a week and a half before his death, well beyond the duration of ketamine’s effects during treatment. People can react differently to different levels of ketamine, and it could be fatal due to its effects on breathing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a close relative of ketamine called esketamine, used as a nasal spray, for treatment-resistant depression.

In a study published in September 2022, people who received ketamine infusions experienced significant improvement in symptoms of depression and anxiety. However, the study left gaps in data, including adverse effects and direct comparisons with other options that make it difficult to conclude how ketamine should be used. Research from 424 people with treatment-resistant depression found that within six weeks of starting ketamine infusions, half of the participants responded to the treatment and 20% had depressive symptoms in remission.

The lack of information about adverse effects is concerning, as ketamine carries a unique set of risks, including the potential for drug abuse and the unknown effects of frequent use, especially at higher levels. CNN’s Katherine Dillinger, Josh Campbell, Cheri Mossburg, and Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.