Mauricio Ochmann Refuses to Attend Aislinn Derbez’s Podcast: The Reason Why

Celebrity couple Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann may have called it quits in 2020, but their relationship remains amicable for the sake of their 5-year-old daughter, Kailani. In fact, their friendship is so strong that Aislinn has expressed her desire to have her ex-husband as a guest on her podcast, “The Magic of Chaos.” However, Mauricio has consistently declined her invitation.

Aislinn has made a habit of inviting her family members to her podcast to share intimate moments, but she acknowledges that Mauricio likely won’t be joining anytime soon due to his reserved nature. In a recent interview, Aislinn stated, “Our relationship is our relationship, and the way we have it, I think it is very good […] I don’t know if in the future [he will attend], but no.” She also jokingly remarked that it “scares” Mauricio to be asked questions and suggested that he is apprehensive about exposing too much of his private life.

While Aislinn recognizes Mauricio’s reluctance, she hasn’t entirely given up on the idea of having him on her podcast. She’s aware of her tendency to ask challenging questions to her guests but is prepared to talk openly about their past relationship and hopes to eventually convince Mauricio to join her on “The Magic of Chaos.”

Despite the public interest in their divorce and the reasons behind it, Aislinn seems to understand Mauricio’s desire to keep his private life out of the spotlight. However, she is not afraid to delve into her own personal experiences and is eager to have an open conversation about their relationship. As of now, it remains to be seen whether Mauricio will eventually agree to participate in his ex-wife’s podcast and shed light on their past together.