Maximiliano Guerra will be candidate for deputy of Patricia Bullrich in the City of Buenos Aires

Maximilian Guerra will top the list of deputies nationals of Patricia Bullrich by the City of Buenos Aires. This was confirmed by the choreographer and classical dancer to the TN site. The pre-candidate for president of Together for Change decided to go with her own list of national legislators in all districts.

He dancer accompanied Bullrich in the marches against the quarantine and it had been speculated in 2021 with a candidacy. However, some time later she moved away from these rumors and today, less than 72 hours after the lists closed, confirmed that it will be part of the block.

Some time ago, the dancer had told TN that he had joined Juntos por el Cambio and that he was actively participating together with the former Minister of Security. “I think he has a very important leadership, a very interesting job of getting closer to the people”, explained about his role in party militancy.

