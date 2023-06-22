Verbund equips Burgtheater with solar power system

A Viennese cultural institution is now running on solar power. The Verbund energy company installed a 300 square meter photovoltaic system on the roof of the Burgtheater just in time for the start of summer. With 63 kWp, the system should generate around 70,000 kWh of electricity per year and save 51 tons of CO2 per year. Verbund planned and built the system with 150 PV modules. The Verbund subsidiary Solavolta was responsible for the structural implementation of the system.

Burgtheater focuses on sustainability

The Burgtheater is currently trying to become more sustainable. In April, the famous Viennese theater achieved EMAS certification (“Eco-Management and Audit Scheme”), and in May it was accepted into the sustainability action network at the Berlin Theatertreffen. In June, it was awarded the Austrian eco-label. Now the Burgtheater is taking another step in its sustainable development.

“With the photovoltaic system, we are sending a strong signal for ecological action in the cultural sector. It is an important piece of the mosaic in our sustainability offensive,” explains Robert Beutler, Commercial Director of the Burgtheater. A special challenge was mastered with the planning and approval process for the photovoltaic system on the historic Burgtheater building. In addition to the Federal Monuments Office, four municipal departments of the City of Vienna and numerous experts were involved.

Verbund is a “reliable, innovative partner”

“The guiding principle of sustainable development must also be reflected in cultural activities. That is why we have opted for an integrated approach and are gradually implementing sustainability in all areas of our organization. As a driving force behind a decarbonized cultural establishment, we have a reliable, innovative partner for the topic of green energy in Verbund at our side,” says Wiebke Leithner, Deputy Commercial Director and Sustainability Officer at the Burgtheater.

Michael Strugl, CEO of Verbund, is pleased about the cooperation with the Burgtheater. “This project is clear proof that monument protection and photovoltaics are not contradictory. We are convinced that a green future is possible for everyone. That is why we are actively promoting the energy revolution and are massively expanding renewable energy systems throughout Europe. In order to achieve the climate goals, everyone must pull together. This is one of the reasons why it is so important that major cultural institutions such as the Burgtheater set a good example,” says Strugl.