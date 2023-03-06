moments of high tension They lived this Monday in Rosario, in the neighborhood where an 11-year-old boy who was left in the middle of a shooting over the weekend was murdered.

There, a group of neighbors accused one of the inhabitants of being the drug trafficker linked to the death of Máximo Jerez, they went to his home and, after throwing stones at the house, they began to burn a motorcycle that was at the door. Then they broke walls, entered and ransacked the house, taking from a kitchen, to the toilet, mattresses, clothes and food, according to what could be seen on television.

They believe that the man was the target sought by the hit men who ended up killing the little boy and injuring other boys.

While a television unit broadcast what was happening live, the owner of the house climbed onto the roof and began shooting with a 9-millimeter pistol.

The neighbors had been at Máximo’s funeral and after returning from the cemetery they began the hunt against the suspect and his children.

The situation led to a kind of “pueblada” by the residents of that neighborhood against the people they point out as those responsible for distributing drugs in that sector.

Armed with sticks and hammers, they attempted to demolish this person’s home. After the police arrived, he climbed through the roofs and caught the suspect, whom they link to the shooting that ended the life of Máximo.

The Police tried to dissuade the neighbors who with picks and shovels broke the suspect’s house. Despite the attempts, dozens of men and women entered the home and ransacked it.

A man and his two children are arrested in Rosario

The man suspected of having been the one who started the shooting against a group of people (and in which an 11-year-old boy died in the city of Rosario) was arrested along with his two children at his home in the Los Pumas neighborhood, as far as a large group of neighbors approached and attacked the front of the property.

The police fired rubber bullets to disperse the residents.

Video: shots and threats in Rosario

Rosario: the murder of Máximo Jerez, the 11-year-old boy, who sparked the protest

Behind the shooting attack at the supermarket belonging to the in-laws of Lionel Messithere were other acts of insecurity perpetrated over the weekend in Rosario.

This Sunday, little Máximo Jerez became a new victim of the insecurity that lives in Rosario. He was 11 years old and died after being shot in the heart in a shooting that occurred in the Empalme Graneros neighborhood of that city of Santa Fe.

“We are tired of insecurity. What else do we have to wait for?” Antonia Jerez, Máximo’s aunt, expressed indignantly. In addition, three other children were left in the middle of the shooting.

One of them is the victim’s cousin, who is 13 years old and is admitted to intensive care. While another cousin and a neighbor underwent surgery and are stable.

“A car came, fired random shots and one hit Máximo’s heart,” said Antonia. In this sense, she pointed out: “There is no explanation, it gives you so much helplessness because they mess with innocent boys. Life is so unfair. You take care of them so much so that they come and take an innocent from you, “said the woman in dialogue with the TN portal.

This Monday morning they will take the little boy’s body to the cemetery, amid the commotion that caused a new death in the neighborhood: “All the neighbors are outraged and furious,” he said.

The event occurred around 2 in the morning this Sunday at the intersection of Cabal 1300 bis and Pasaje San José streets. A group of criminals attacked a house where the four little ones were. The shots hit all of them and caused the death of Máximo Jerez.

In addition, a 2-year-old girl was shot in the arm and two other 13-year-olds were shot in the mouth and chest. All had to be transferred to the North Zone Children’s Hospital to be assisted.

The police went to the place of the attack and noticed the presence of the attackers, who tried to escape through the corridors of the settlement. Seconds later, a chase began that ended with the criminals escaping through the roofs of the neighborhood.

However, the attackers left clues for the investigation. The police found weapons with suppressed numbers, machine guns and silencers in a bed. In turn, they seized a motorcycle that had an active arrest warrant since February 24.

