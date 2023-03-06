PR/Business Insider

The consumer organization Stiftung Warentest has tested 353 smartphones since 2018. In 2022 alone, 64 new models were added (as of November 2022). The results of the test were last published in the December (2022) issue of Test magazine. It turned out that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro with an overall rating of 1.6 is the best smartphone in 2022. The Apple iPhone 14 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra came in second, each receiving an overall rating of 1.7. A significantly cheaper alternative is the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G with an overall rating of 2.1.

Stiftung Warentest has tested a total of 353 different smartphones since 2018. In 2022 alone, 64 new models were added (as of November 2022). The consumer organization publishes the results of the smartphone test at irregular intervals in the “Test” magazine. Most recently, an overview of 26 of the best models tested in 2022 was presented in the December issue (2022). On “Test.de”, the official website of Stiftung Warentest, the test reports are also constantly being expanded to include new devices.

Smartphones tested by Stiftung Warentest

For the test, the smartphones were in terms of basic functions such as voice quality, network sensitivity, computing power and location. In addition, the Camerasthe Displaythe battery packdie handling as well as the stability of devices examined. It is true that none of the tested smartphones received the quality rating “very good”. But at least they were 220 models at least “good” – including 51 of the 64 cell phones that only appeared in 2022.

According to Stiftung Warentest: This is the best smartphone of 2022

It was released in September 2022 with an overall grade of 1.6 (quality rating “good”) Apple iPhone 14 Pro the test winner of the year elected. In second place are the Apple iPhone 14, which was also released in September 2022, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which was launched in February 2022. Both mobile phones achieved an overall grade of 1.7, which also corresponds to the quality rating of “good”. We have summarized the most important details and test results for the three best smartphones of the year for you here:

screen size : 6.12 inches

: 6.12 inches resolution : 1179 x 2556 Pixel

: 1179 x 2556 Pixel Camera : 48 and 12 megapixels

: 48 and 12 megapixels Storage : 128 Gigabyte

: 128 Gigabyte battery life: up to 40 hours

screen size : 6.8 inches

: 6.8 inches resolution : 1440 x 3088 Pixel

: 1440 x 3088 Pixel Camera : 108 and 40 megapixels

: 108 and 40 megapixels Storage : 128 Gigabyte

: 128 Gigabyte battery life: up to 36.5 hours

3. Bestes Standard-Smartphone 2022: Apple iPhone 14 Apple iPhone 14 – Smartphone (128 Gigabyte, blau) – 884,90 Euro be Ebay* Quality assessment at Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 1.7)

basic functions: “good” (grade: 1.9)

Camera: “good” (grade: 1.8)

Display: “very good” (grade: 1.1)

battery pack: “good” (grade: 2.2)

handling: “very good” (grade: 1.4)

stability: “good” (grade: 2.0)

screen size : 6.12 inches

: 6.12 inches resolution : 1170 x 2532 Pixel

: 1170 x 2532 Pixel Camera : 12 and 12 megapixels

: 12 and 12 megapixels Storage : 128 Gigabyte

: 128 Gigabyte battery life: up to 39 hours

iPhone 14 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – which smartphone is the better choice?

No question: Both the new iPhone 14 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are excellent smartphones. In the overall rating, the iPhone is ahead of the Samsung Galaxy at Stiftung Warentest. The same applies to the test categories basic functions, camera, display, handling and stability. But the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra scores with a better battery. However, both phones are hot on the heels of each other in all test categories. So which smartphone is the better choice? That depends on your needs. Basically, we recommend the Galaxy to fans of Android devices, while the iPhone is probably the only option for most Apple customers anyway. If you also already have accessories such as a smartwatch or headphones from one of the two brands, it also makes sense to stay with the same manufacturer.

Price-performance winner: Inexpensive alternative to the smartphone test winners

The iPhone 14 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are among the most expensive smartphones from their respective manufacturers. Even the slightly cheaper iPhone 14 is priced above average. That’s why Stiftung Warentest has also made a recommendation for a cheaper cell phone. At the Price-performance winner 2022 among the smartphones is the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. The still rather unknown brand OnePlus has already distinguished itself as a surprise hit in the past. The various cell phones from OnePlus have performed so well in past tests that the brand was voted the best cell phone brand overall by Stiftung Warentest.

We have listed everything you should know about the price-performance winner here:

screen size : 6.4 inches

: 6.4 inches resolution : 1080 x 2400 Pixel

: 1080 x 2400 Pixel Camera : 50 and 32 megapixels

: 50 and 32 megapixels Storage : 128 Gigabyte

: 128 Gigabyte battery life: up to 29.5 hours

Other smartphones that Stiftung Warentest rated as “good”.

In addition to the four smartphones already presented, Stiftung Warentest found 18 other models to be good. This includes:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Note: 1,8)

(Note: 1,8) Google Pixel 6 (Note: 1,9)

(Note: 1,9) Oppo Find X5 Pro (Note: 1,9)

(Note: 1,9) Samsung Galaxy S22 (Note: 1,9)

(Note: 1,9) Nothing Phone 1 (Note: 2,0)

(Note: 2,0) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (Note: 2,1)

(Note: 2,1) Google Pixel 6A (Note: 2,1)

(Note: 2,1) One Plus 10T 5G (Note: 2,1)

(Note: 2,1) One Plus Nord 2T 5G (Note: 2,1)

(Note: 2,1) Sony Xperia 1 IV (Note: 2,1)

(Note: 2,1) Sony Xperia 5 IV (Note: 2,1)

(Note: 2,1) Motorola Edge 30 (Note: 2,3)

(Note: 2,3) Motorola Moto G82 5G (Note: 2,3)

(Note: 2,3) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Note: 2,3)

(Note: 2,3) Sony Xperia 10 IV (Note: 2,3)

(Note: 2,3) One Plus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Note: 2,4)

(Note: 2,4) Motorola Moto G52 (Note: 2,5)

(Note: 2,5) Realme 9 5G (Note: 2,5)

FAQ: The most important results from the smartphone test by Stiftung Warentest

We have summarized the most important questions and answers about the test in this FAQ:

Which smartphone did Stiftung Warentest choose as test winner of the year? With an overall grade of 1.6 (quality rating “good”), the Apple iPhone 14 Pro released in September 2022 was voted test winner of the year. What are the five best smartphones according to Stiftung Warentest? The phones with the best overall marks are: 1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro (Note: 1,6)

2. Apple iPhone 14 (Note: 1,7)

3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Note: 1,7)

4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Note: 1,8)

5. Google Pixel 6, Oppo Find X5 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 (each score: 1.9) Which Android phone is the best smartphone according to Stiftung Warentest? The best Android smartphone of the year is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which was released in February 2022. At Stiftung Warentest, however, it lands behind the iPhone 14 Pro (grade: 1.6) with an overall grade of 1.7 (equivalent to “good”). It is on par with the iPhone 14. See also 🎮The tempered glass mouse sole Xtrfy "GLASS SKATES" with ultra-low friction and high durability will be released soon! -funglr Games How did Stiftung Warentest rate the cheapest iPhone 14? The standard version of the iPhone 14 is the cheapest model of the current generation. At Stiftung Warentest, the cell phone made second place together with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (grade: 1.7; quality rating: “good”). Which cheap smartphone does Stiftung Warentest recommend? Stiftung Warentest has also made a recommendation for a cheaper cell phone. The price-performance winner among smartphones is the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. With an overall rating of 2.1, it also achieved the quality rating “good” in the test. Which other smartphones have achieved the quality rating “good” at Stiftung Warentest? Among others, the following mobile phones were rated “good”: the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (grade: 1.8), the Google Pixel 6 (grade: 1.9), the Oppo Find X5 Pro (grade: 1.9) , the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Rating: 1.9), the Nothing Phone 1 (Rating: 2.0), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (Rating: 2.1), the Google Pixel 6A (Rating: 2.1) , the One Plus 10T 5G (grade: 2.1), the One Plus Nord 2T 5G (grade: 2.1), the Sony Xperia 1 IV (grade: 2.1), the Sony Xperia 5 IV (grade: 2 ,1), the Motorola Edge 30 (Rating: 2.3), the Motorola Moto G82 5G (Rating: 2.3), the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Rating: 2.3), the Sony Xperia 10 IV (Rating : 2.3), the One Plus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (rating: 2.4), the Motorola Moto G52 (rating: 2.5) and the Realme 9 5G (rating: 2.5).

Has Stiftung Warentest already rated the new Samsung Galaxy S23?

Only smartphones launched in 2022 could be considered for the test. Accordingly, there are still no test results for the Samsung Galaxy S23, which will be released in 2023. As soon as these results are submitted, we will update this article.

By the way: You can buy and download the complete test report from “Test.de”.