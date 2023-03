Today I read on the Italpress news a statement from the president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana that quoting the professor George Palucurrent president of Aifa, defines the professor Antonio Crisanti an “insect expert”.

I have the utmost respect for the president of an important Italian region such as Lombardy and for his difficult work, and I obviously have great respect for a qualified scientist and university colleague such as Professor Palù.