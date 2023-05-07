This is how you conjure up a delicious feast from leftovers

Aside from the moral dimension, food waste also has significant environmental impacts. The resources used to produce, process and transport food are lost, as is the energy and water needed to grow them. Read how to use your leftovers for a delicious feast.

If you want to live sustainably, you should also be careful not to waste food unnecessarily. Far too often half the zucchini rots in the Refrigerator and the hard bread ends up in the trash. The leftovers can be used easily and tasty in good time.

Use vegetables as soup

Whether carrots, parsley roots or kohlrabi – a delicious soup can always be conjured up from vegetable waste. All you need is a blender and some broth. If you like, you can also stir in an opened cup of cream or crème fraiche and have a delicious cream soup prepared in no time at all.

Cheese and Bread Salad

The eyes were once again bigger than the stomach or the guests didn’t have as much appetite as expected? Now the lovingly prepared cheese platter is only half full in the fridge. Then there is the stale bread, which is also becoming harder and harder. That’s where the following recipe comes in handy.

Have you ever tried a cheese and bread salad? The bread is cut into 1 cm cubes and drizzled with a little olive oil. Now the cubes are placed on a baking tray lined with baking paper and baked in the oven at 180 degrees for about ten minutes. The leftover cheese is cut into small pieces and added to the bread cubes. A vinaigrette made of vinegar, oil and some mustard goes well with it.

But even without cheese, you can conjure up a delicious salad from stale bread. Simply add tomatoes, half a cucumber or carrot strips to the bread cubes. The salad is even tastier with a little onion and a clove of garlic.

The classic when it comes to cheese processing: raclette

Even without a visitor and without the classic raclette cheese, it is a real treat for the palate. “Raclette for One” is always a good idea and uses up the last pieces of cheese and the leftover vegetables in no time at all.

If you don’t have a raclette machine, you can conjure up the oven variant of the cheese dish with a slice of cheese bread and tomatoes. Gourmet tip: With a wafer-thin slice of apple or pear and a few drops of honey, the bread raclette becomes a real delicacy.

Use bread with oven vegetables

Dry bread is also ideal for oven vegetables such as stuffed zucchini or mushrooms.

To do this, crumble the bread, mix it with a few herbs and the remains of cream cheese, feta cheese or bacon and enrich it with a little olive oil. Now you can stuff tomatoes, zucchini, peppers or mushrooms – depending on your taste. Finally, into the oven and the crispy leftovers are ready.

Sweet Food: Poor Knights

Another classic of leftovers is the poor knight.

All you need is old slices of toast or half a bread roll. Milk, egg, sugar and salt are mixed together and the bread slices are soaked in it. Fry in a pan with butter until golden brown. It goes well with apple sauce, honey, maple syrup or jam – depending on what the pantry has left.

Italian classic: pizza

Pizza originated as a “poor man’s meal” to use up leftovers. And even today, the Italian classic is ideal for using up leftovers from the fridge.

If you don’t have any puff pastry or pizza dough at home, you can conjure up your own dough in no time at all from flour, water, yeast, sugar and salt. You can then top it with all the leftover vegetables (or fruit) to your heart’s content and enjoy.

oven snails

It gets a bit easier with oven snails: like a normal pizza, the dough is spread with tomato passata or tomato paste and topped with, for example, salami, cheese, corn, mushrooms or spinach.

Now the dough is rolled up tightly and cut into slices about three centimeters thick. Place the snails on a baking tray and bake the finger food in the oven for 15 minutes.

Rice pan with yoghurt dip

When the fridge empties more and more, it’s time for a rice pan. If you run out of rice, bulgur or couscous will do. For the rice pan, cut the leftover vegetables such as zucchini, chickpeas, peppers or tomatoes into small pieces and fry them with some onion and garlic and possibly some tomato paste.

Now add the rice and season the dish to taste with salt, pepper, curry powder and paprika.

If you want to use up half a cup of natural yoghurt from the fridge, you can serve a refreshing yoghurt dip with the rice pan. To do this, mix the yoghurt with a little lemon juice, salt, garlic and chives or finely chopped onions. This dip also goes well with the leftover potatoes and spices up the dish.

Classic pasta salad

If you have pasta left over from the day before, you can easily conjure up a pasta salad today.

All you need is some mayo, half a pack of frozen peas, an onion, and a jar of pickles. As an alternative, you can also combine the noodles with a cup of meat salad.

Egg dishes

Eggs are part of the basic equipment in the kitchen and it usually pays off because they can be prepared and used in many different ways. Whether it’s scrambled eggs with cheese, omelets with vegetables, egg noodles or egg salad with mayonnaise – you can always conjure up something with eggs, no matter how empty the fridge is.