Inner Mongolia Elderly Care Service Institutions Organize Groups to Beijing to Attract More Beijing Elderly to “Residence for the Elderly”

Yesterday (6th), the Ninth China International Senior Care Service Industry Expo held the Beijing-Mongolia Senior Care Service and Residential Health Care Industry Cooperation Promotion Conference. Attract more elderly people in Beijing to “live for the elderly”.

The promotion meeting was sponsored by the Beijing Civil Affairs Bureau and the Civil Affairs Department of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and attracted groups of elderly care service institutions from 12 cities in Inner Mongolia to participate. Among them, there are many elderly care institutions in tourist cities such as Hexigten and Aershan. “Traveling is sometimes just looking at flowers on horseback, while living is a short stay in another place. When the elderly come to us, they can enjoy the beautiful scenery, soak in hot springs, taste authentic food, experience the grassland style, and change their way of life.” At the promotion meeting, the staff The introduction is fascinating.

Inner Mongolia has a suitable climate and rich tourism resources. With the deepening cooperation between Beijing and Mongolia, the cities of Inner Mongolia will integrate local tourism resources and health care resources, and take “living and elderly care” as the direction of vigorous development. In recent years, Beijing has continued to promote regional elderly care service collaboration, and realized the mutual recognition of the ratings, credit ratings, and comprehensive ability assessments of the elderly in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei-Mongolia coordinated development of regional elderly care institutions, providing a reliable guarantee for the elderly in Beijing to “live for the aged”. In this promotion meeting, a total of 18 units signed contracts on the spot, and Jingmeng’s high-quality elderly care resources will work together to help the high-quality development of the tourism and health care industry in Inner Mongolia.

Thanks to the matchmaking of temporary cadres in Beijing, Ulan Nari Senior Apartment from Morin Dawa Daur Autonomous Banner signed a cooperation agreement with Shijingshan Shoushan Fuhai Senior Care Service Center. Liu Jingxu, the person in charge of the apartment for the elderly, said that thanks to the cooperation between Beijing and Mongolia, he often comes to Beijing to “learn lessons” and improve his management level. “From June to mid-September is the most beautiful time in Moqi. We will reserve some beds to facilitate the living of the elderly in Beijing.”

During this old expo, the Inner Mongolia Pavilion will not only promote living and health care, but also display health care food, products suitable for the elderly, smart equipment, etc., to attract the elderly in Beijing to come and experience.

(Editors in charge: Chi Mengrui, Gao Xing)

