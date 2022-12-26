[The Epoch Times, December 26, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) The popular band Mayday “Noah’s Ark 10th Anniversary Evolution Reissue Limited Edition Concert” came to the third show in Taoyuan on Christmas Eve on the 25th. The guests that night were first Lin Chiling greeted everyone on the screen, her husband AKIRA also led EXILE THE SECOND and sang with Mayday on the same stage.

After Mayday sang “Second Life” that night, Ashin couldn’t help but think back to Lin Chiling, who was a guest at the Mayday “RE: UNION Sky City” Little Dome re-enactment concert on Christmas Day in 2016, and gave each member love. Hugs, except he didn’t get one, so every Christmas he gets a little sad.

Martha showed off and smiled back: “That year was the best Christmas gift I ever received!” The other members jokingly said, “Love Hug is out of print, because she got married, she is Hug , even if you want to hug, you just hug, she has no love.”

Guan You also said: “It doesn’t matter that Ashin doesn’t have the loving hug from Chi Ling’s sister, the members can give Ashin a loving hug.”

At this time, Lin Chiling appeared on the screen in surprise, and she asked the fans in the audience: “Who do you want to spend Christmas with this year? You want to be a bit manly, and you want a combination of five people? You Do you also hope that the lead singer is unmarried?”

Then “brother-in-law” AKIRA handsomely appeared on the stage, replacing “Sister Zhiling” and gave everyone in Mayday a loving hug. Ah said confidently: “Indirect hugs.”

Then the members of EXILE THE SECOND took the stage together and brought “LAST CHRISTMAS” at the right time. The fans’ emotions rose to the highest point, and Ashin said with gusto: “We seem to have missed the show, like the Wandering Brothers concert. Only one Christmas gift is returned. Not enough”, and then sang “OAOA”, the atmosphere of the audience detonated again, and spent the most unforgettable Christmas.

In an earlier interview, AKIRA said that Mayday is a band he admires very much. He has always wanted to cooperate with Mayday to play music, and finally realized his dream this Christmas.

