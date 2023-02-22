The Witch of Mayfair

Sina Entertainment News February 23, Beijing time, according to foreign media reports, AMC’s new fantasy drama “Mayfair Witch” starring Alexandra Daddario announced the renewal of the second season. Currently on air. “The Witch of Mayfair” has become the streaming media AMC+ premiere drama with the highest ratings, surpassing “Interview with the Vampire” in the same universe. The former started broadcasting on January 8, and the number of views in the first five days of the first episode exceeded that of the latter, which started broadcasting on October 2 last year and had the same window period.

“The Witch of Mayfair” and “Interview with the Vampire” are set in the same “eternal universe”. They are both adaptations of Anne Rice’s novels. The latter has finished its first season, and the second season is planned for April this year. Start shooting. “The Witch” tells the story of Ron, played by Daddario, who is a talented doctor and at the same time, as the heir to a witch family, she will fight against her destiny.

“Interview with the Vampire” has announced the renewal of the second season. The first season will start broadcasting on October 2, and the media reputation is excellent. It is adapted from Anne Rice’s “Vampire Chronicles” series of novels, focusing on two vampires Lester and Louis A gothic love story. The first season of the story begins in New Orleans in 1910, a total of 7 episodes, and the second season will be set in Europe, a total of 8 episodes. Runner Rollin Jones has previously confirmed that the first season ends with Louis and Claudia going to Paris.

Sam Reed (Lost 1971, Railroad Workers) as Lestat the vampire, Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Mystery Town) as Louis, Bailey Bass (Avatar) series “Law & Order”) as Claudia and Asad Zaman (“Small Axe,” “Apple Orchard”) as Rashid.

AMC won the rights to adapt Annie Rice’s famous “The Vampire Chronicles” novel series last May. “” “Detective Mason”) as the screenwriter & operator, and the development of the entire “Vampire” series is controlled by Mark Johnson (“Breaking Bad” and “The Pentium Age”).

“Interview with the Vampire” was released in 1994, starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Kirsten Dunst, directed by Neil Jordan, focusing on the love and hatred of a group of vampires including Lester hatred.

