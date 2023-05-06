Meet chef Oded Oren: his new cookbook ‘Oren’ is a must!

Cookbook ‘Oren’ by Oded Oren

Last March, chef Oded Oren released his first cookbook, entitled ‘Oren, a personal collection of recipes from Tel Aviv’. A book full of dishes from a chef who knows many different cuisines. The book is full of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes where simplicity and taste are central. Became curious? Then read on quickly. At the bottom of this article you will find a recipe for fish kebabs with preserved lemon and tzatziki. Hmmm!

History

Oded Oren grew up in Tel Aviv and has mastered several cuisines. Through friends and family he came into contact with Iraqi, Moroccan, Tunisian and Libyan cuisine, in addition to the cuisine of his Ashkenazi Jewish family. After school he became a chef and learned a lot about French and European cuisine. Eventually Oren developed his own way of cooking. After working for a period as a (very) young chef in a famous restaurant in Tel Aviv, he left for London. He eventually came to the realization that he needed to open his own restaurant to create a community and see people eat his dishes.

Simple but delicious dishes

The food Oren prefers to cook these days is “simple, bold and fresh.” Although the names of the dishes sometimes suggest otherwise (hake arayes with lamb fat and spice yoghurt), the recipes are relatively simple. The ingredients are also easy to find in the Netherlands, which is nice! There is a lot of work with herbs, raw vegetables, but a striking aspect are the fish dishes. Oded Oren works a lot with fish because of its versatility. The recipes are simple and to be honest, the smell of the dishes greets you when you open this book. You can do a lot with just the basic recipes for tahini and labneh, for example. The book even has a separate chapter for herbs, but also a chapter about pickled lemons. I can’t wait to get started!

Recipe: fish kebabs with preserved lemon and tzatziki

Do you also want to get started with the recipes of Oded Oren? We can share a recipe with you. Below you will find the recipe for the fish kebabs with preserved lemon and tzatziki. Perfect for an evening of dining! This recipe is for 3 people.

Ingredients for the fish kebabs

350 grams hake fillet, in 5 mm cubes (can be replaced with other firm white fish)

130 grams white onion, finely chopped

30 grams flat leaf parsley leaves, finely chopped

30 grams coriander, finely chopped

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon ground coriander

30 grams of preserved lemons, finely chopped

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

10 ounces olive oil, plus extra for grilling and drizzling

Ingredients for the tzatziki

200 grams of cucumber

2 cloves of garlic

250 grams of Labneh

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Sea salt

Method of preparation

Toss the cubes of hake fillet, white onion, flat-leaf parsley and fine coriander together in a large mixing bowl. Add the cumin, ground coriander, preserved lemon, salt and olive oil. Mix everything together with your hands by picking up the fish mixture over and over and slamming it hard against the inside of the mixing bowl until it forms a ball. (This makes the fish mixture elastic and gives the fish a better texture after baking.) Roll cylindrical kebabs of 50 grams of the fish mixture and place in the refrigerator for a few hours.

Light the charcoal barbecue (or use a grill pan). Rub the kebabs with olive oil and grill for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until firm and cooked through.

Make the tzatziki: finely chop the cucumber and squeeze out any excess moisture. Finely grate the garlic, place all ingredients in a bowl and season with additional lemon juice and salt, if needed.

Serve the kebabs with plenty of tzatziki and a drizzle of olive oil.

Ears | Oded Ears | 29.95 euros

Looking for even more cooking inspiration? Then read our reviews about these cookbooks, often with recipes!

Bake – Try the chocolate brownies from the one and only Paul Hollywood!

Wntrlust – Delicious winter dishes, such as the recipe for roasted leeks with a heavenly vinaigrette!

More casseroles – Try Wim Ballieu’s lacquered eggplant recipe!

Vega Blauw – the best vegetarian recipes from the Indonesian restaurant Blauw, with a sneak preview of 2 recipes!

Chinese-ish – We’re sharing the recipe for spicy Szechuan cheese fondue from this delicious Chinese-influenced cookbook!

Mezcla – In this cookbook you will find influences from Mexico, Brazil and Italy, and from Ottolenghi!

Nature on your plate – Wonderful fine dining recipes, such as the kingfish tartare of which we share the recipe!

Persiana every day – Bring the Middle East into your home, and make the Fatteh with halloumi for example!

NOOMI – Delicious Iraqi dishes, like the pomegranate walnut stew recipe we share in the article!

Little Korea – Make the recipe for fiery chicken with cheese!

Sugar, I Love you – Delicious baking and dessert recipes!

Boil! – Maarten van den Biggelaar teaches you the passion of cooking

Nistisima – A treasure trove of Mediterranean vegan dishes

Sambal Shiok – The tastiest recipes from Malaysia by Mandy Yin

Xi’an Famous Foods – Delicious Chinese Recipes by Jason Wang

Izakaya – Recipes from the Japanese Eateries by Tim Anderson

COOK on the table – delicious foolproof recipes with beautiful photos

Bistro Manon by Manon Piper – easy recipes for the whole family

Oh My Foodness! by Sabine Koning – only delicious comfort food recipes

Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love – Hugely tasty recipes from Yotam Ottolenghi and his team!

Med by Claudia Roden – fantastic Mediterranean recipes from this culinary legend

Mrs. Hamersma collected recipes – de all-time favorites by Mrs. Hamersma, with wine suggestions from Mr. Hamersma

Ceviche from Seger abels & Rick Swinkels – The delicious recipes from restaurant Sjefietshe

NOMNOMNOM by Dorothy Porder – Comfort food that bursts with passion and pleasure!

Vietnamese from Uyen Luu – pure, light flavours, and farm-fresh ingredients.

Pascal Jalhay seasonings – make marinades, sauces and other seasonings from scratch!

Mi Casa Peru by Katinka Lansink Dodero – delicious recipes and wonderful stories from Peru

Vegan JapanEasy by Tim Anderson – a treasure trove of Japanese vegan recipes, from classics to dishes with a modern twist

Paramaribo by Judith Cyrus – bring the Surinamese summer into your kitchen!

Slow from Louise Frank – delicious winter comfort food

Simply by Sabrina Ghayour – a cheerful collection of dishes from the Middle East

The Curry Guy Complete by Dan Toombs – over 200 tasty curry dishes

The easy kitchen of Karin Luiten – simply put something special on the table without packages and bags

PS Are you already following us on Instagram?

We would love that! You will then be the first to know about our new discoveries and fun promotions. You can find us here!

Also check out our other articles on Culi Amsterdam!

Lunch Amsterdam – Dinner Amsterdam – Drinks Amsterdam – New Restaurants Amsterdam – Best Restaurants Amsterdam – Restaurants Amsterdam Center – Restaurants Amsterdam Jordaan – Restaurants Amsterdam North – Restaurants Amsterdam East – Restaurants Amsterdam de Pijp – Restaurants Amsterdam South – Restaurants Amsterdam West

Read our best specials here:

Bib Gourmand restaurants in Amsterdam – Restaurants with a Michelin star in Amsterdam – Best cookbooks – Tastiest take-away Sushi – Best Chinese restaurants – Best Mexican restaurants – Best online cooking workshops – Best Brunch – Best restaurants with Dutch cuisine – Best Spanish restaurants – Best Indian restaurants – Our favorite Hotel restaurants – Best restaurants with Middle Eastern cuisine – Best Indonesian restaurants – Best shared-dining restaurants – Best places for high tea – Best French restaurants – Best Thai restaurants – Best places for oysters and bubbles – Best wine bars – Best fish restaurants – Best South American restaurants – Most romantic restaurants – Best vegetarian restaurants – Best Italian restaurants – Best restaurants with fireplace – Best poké bowls – Best drinks spots – Best burgers – Best breakfast bowls – Best dim sum – Best Bao Buns

Or search our Homepage for the latest and greatest Restaurants

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]