Megan Fox has moved out – her rocker celebrates with other women

By Eileen Kramer

The love carousel goes on and on, but now she seems to have dismounted again…

Machine Gun Kelly (33) and Megan Fox (36). They live an extreme relationship – in every respect. Megan gushed in interviews about a “painful” love, MGK gave her a spiked engagement ring that causes pain when the wearer tries to pull it off their finger.

Things aren’t going too well for Hollywood’s craziest couple at the moment. Because Megan Fox is said to have left the shared booth with bag and baggage! And yet they had only just made up…

In February, the passionate romance came to an abrupt end. The reason: Machine Gun Kelly is said to have cheated on his guitarist Sophie Lloyd. Megan made short work of it and banned all photos of the couple from her Instagram channel before briefly deleting it as well.

Then the change of heart: Megan protested that MGK never cheated on her. Both wanted to save their love and opted for couples therapy.

The two celebrated their newly ignited flame with a trip to the paradise island of Hawaii, holding hands and chatting on the beach.

But now it seems as if the paths have separated again. First Megan skipped MGK’s 33rd birthday, now she shouldn’t even live in the shared 7.5 million dollar (approx. 6.7 million euro) luxury pad in Los Angeles. A source tells The Sun: The couple have taken another break!

“Megan didn’t go to his birthday party which was broken up by the police and since then she hasn’t been back they are on break again.”

Kelly celebrated his 33rd birthday without Megan but still seemed to be having quite a bit of fun

Instead, the villa is now turning into a true bachelor’s paradise. The insider said: “He’s acting like he’s single at the moment, there’s always people in the house, lots of women, with a lot of swanky cars outside.”

As long as everything was good in the relationship with Megan, Kelly almost never had visitors, the party and new friendships were a clear sign. “Kelly has a brand new Rolls Royce SUV and lets his buddy drive him around with girls and other friends.”

There’s no telling what’s going to happen next for the tumultuous couple. But the insider knows: “Megan is really fed up with it.”