Men’s non-no radio, sudden final episode! Someday again! ![Daisuke Nakagawa Blog]

Men’s non-no radio, surpassed 100 times! ! In commemoration of that, we asked Mr. Tom Brown, who likes the two personalities, to come.

I want to get more guests to come and liven up the radio even more! When I thought, the next week, it was the final time! ! That’s surprising. It ended in the week following the 100th anniversary. sudden.

As those of you who listened to the radio probably know, one of the personalities, editor Kagohara-san, had a personnel change. Even so, it was sudden! !

I was surprised, but when I think about it, it may have been good timing to finish with a big break of 100 times.

No writer, no meeting, no script, loose radio. Thank you to everyone who listened.

It was really fun to talk with Kagohara-san towards the end. So it was a pity. But I’m looking forward to the time when we can meet each other again lol.

On the day of the final episode, I celebrated with the editor and Hinetsu.

Toyoda also helped me with strategy meetings and preparations, but I couldn’t come on the day because of work. But my thoughts are in presents ~.

Mr. Kagohara! ! It’s a fight even if you go to SPUR! !

Also! !

