Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has made it clear that he is not even considering a Plan B option for his team if Lewis Hamilton retires from Formula 1 at the end of World Cup that completed its first tests and is led by Max Verstappehn with his Red Bull.

Although it was expected that the issue of contract renewal would be defined quickly before the start of the tournament, talks have been put on hold until Wolff and Hamilton can set a suitable time to resume them.

But without a firm commitment from Hamilton about its 2024 plans, Mercedes could be left with no suitable replacement available. if the seven-time world champion decides at the last minute not to continue in the team or in the category.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Mercedes wants Hamilton to commit to a new deal and Wolff, who is responsible for negotiations with the multiple champion, reiterated that he is so calm about the situation that he was not even thinking of any alternative options.

Wolff assured that “I think it may sound naive, but it is really hard for me to think of a Plan B, if A is still my favourite. I don’t want to get into arguments with other riders, because I’m happy with those who are on the team, that’s for sure. For now, it’s Lewis.”



