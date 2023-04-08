Home News Unpublished recording of a 1963 Beatles recital appears
Unpublished recording of a 1963 Beatles recital appears

An audio recording of a one-hour show performed by The Beatles exactly 60 years ago has been released on the BBC.

This is a performance that the group, which was in full swing and just two weeks ago had recorded “Please Please Me”, their first studio album, offered at the Stowe boarding school for boys, in Buckinghamshire county.

The registration made by a 15-year-old named John Bloomfield, who wanted to test how his modern tape recorder workedthus constitutes the oldest complete concert of the Liverpool quartet available.

Although there is a live album from December 1962 at the Star Club in Hamburg, it deals with records obtained over several nights.

The Beatles and Argentina: the 5 curiosities you didn't know about the band

The brand new testimony, released yesterday, reveals that The concert lasted one hour in which the group performed 22 songs, in a repertoire that mixed songs from their debut album and rock and rhythm and blues compositions that they used to perform on their long pilgrimage through nightclubs.

As revealed by Bloomfield to the BBCThe Beatles performed for a cachet of 100 pounds and were hired by another student named David Moores, who was in charge of selling the tickets to raise the money.

He also recalled that the Liverpool quartet had been delayed that day because they had come from a recording session at the studios of the BBC in Paris.

“I would say that I grew up at that very moment. It sounds a bit over the top, but I realized this was something from a different planet.”Bloomfiled said, recalling the sensations experienced at that time.

In addition to being the group’s first full-length live concert, the tape is an invaluable testimonial for capturing the group at a time when what became known as “Beatlemania” was beginning to explode.

