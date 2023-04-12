Home News more than 1,600 children and adolescents would be working in Valledupar
more than 1,600 children and adolescents would be working in Valledupar

more than 1,600 children and adolescents would be working in Valledupar

According to the Dane, for the month of December 2022, in the country around 369,000 children and adolescents from 5 to 17 years old were working. Of that population, the 69,5 % they were men.

The study also shows that in Valledupar, from 114,000 children and adolescents from 5 to 17 years old, work around 1.688. The Dane explained that the 37,1 % he does it because he likes to work to have his own money; the other 33,3 % because he must participate in the economic activity of the family, and the 15,7 % because it should help pay for the study.

