According to the Dane, for the month of December 2022, in the country around 369,000 children and adolescents from 5 to 17 years old were working. Of that population, the 69,5 % they were men.
The study also shows that in Valledupar, from 114,000 children and adolescents from 5 to 17 years old, work around 1.688. The Dane explained that the 37,1 % he does it because he likes to work to have his own money; the other 33,3 % because he must participate in the economic activity of the family, and the 15,7 % because it should help pay for the study.
By Deivis Caro
