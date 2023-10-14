MERCENARY

Soundtrack To The End Of Times

(Progressive Metal | Melodic Death Metal)

Label: Napalm Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 22.09.2023

As is well known, the modern prog melodic deathers MERCENARY have had an eventful history and, despite numerous line-up changes and the departure of the influential Sandager brothers in 2009, thanks to guitarist Martin Buus and basser/shouter René Pedersen, who then also took over the clean parts, outlast.

But then it was quiet for a whole decade around the Danes, who have existed since 1991. With “Soundtrack For The End Of Times” they finally return after the long hibernation and offer a work arranged down to the smallest detail that quickly causes a stir, but also takes a lot of time to fully ignite.

The work quickly seems overloaded with all the riffs, melodies, keys and multiple vocal lines and, despite the beautiful melodies, crisp riffs and some catchy, clean vocals, it takes time to understand the whole thing. This is absolutely not a criticism of a prog band, but there were always instant hits on the earlier works like “11 Dreams” or “The Hours That Remain”, which are still unmatched.

But that shouldn’t detract from the listening fun, because technically the guys here deliver excellent fare that prog lovers of more extreme sounds will definitely enjoy. René delivers a skilful performance in both the shouts and the clean, anthemic vocals; the keys and rhythms are packed with hooks and the band’s well-known trademarks. And while the heavy attacks do a good job of chopping things up, the quieter parts definitely get under your skin. You can also hear the slightly apocalyptic undertone that the album title hints at every second.

To go into too much detail here would go beyond the scope, because “Soundtrack To The End Of Times” is a complex and self-contained work that, like each of its individual tracks, wants to be discovered, has a lot to offer technically and is suitable for both friends and family classic prog as well as fans of more modern sounds, which often sound very Scandinavian. So MERCENARY’s comeback is more than successful, even if it lacks one or two super hits.

Tracklist „Soundtrack To The End Of Times“:

1. Burning In Reverse

2. Heart Of The Numb (feat. Matt Heafy)

3. Where Darkened Souls Belong

4. Through This Blackened Hatred

5. Anthem For The Anxious

6. A Darker Path

7. Become The Flame

8. From The Ashes Of The Fallen

9. Black Heart, Dead Tissue

10. Black Blood Soil

11. Beyond The Waves

Total playing time: 61:30

Band Links

MERCENARY – Soundtrack To The End Of TimesLineUp:René Pedersen – Vocals / BassJakob Mølbjerg – GuitarsMartin Buus – GuitarsMartin Nielsen – Drums8…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “MERCENARY – Soundtrack To The End Of Times”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Mercenary_Soundtrack.png”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “8”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Maxomer”

}

}}

The post MERCENARY – Soundtrack To The End Of Times appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Facebook

X

