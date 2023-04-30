Home » merci, mercy release MV for ‘Shovel’ | Niche Music
Australian/Sydney-based alternative pop artists merci, mercy have released the music video for their new single ‘Shovel’ released on 4/27 from Liberation Records!

The director is Madeline Alice Randall.

merci, mercy is the name of singer-songwriter Mercedes Thorne. She released her debut EP “No Thank You, No Thanks” in 2020 and supports George Ezra.

‘Shovel’ was co-written by Matthew Murphy (The Wombats) and Chris Collins (Middle Kids, Greta Ray).

