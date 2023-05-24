Home » Messi’s message for Jordi Alba, who will leave Barcelona: “You were a true accomplice”
Lionel Messi he wanted to say goodbye to his former teammate Jordi Albaafter announcing this Wednesday that he will not continue at Barcelona next season, and assured that he was “more than a teammate, a true accomplice on the pitch”, in a post on his Instagram account.

“And how nice it is to also be able to enjoy how well we get along personally. You know that I always wish you the best and also your family, I hope your new phase continues to bring you much success and joy, ”she wrote.

“Thank you for everything, Jordi. A big hug!”, closed the Argentine captain on Instagram.

Another former Barça player, Gerard Piqué, also remembered Alba the day he announced his goodbye. “It has been an enormous pleasure to share a dressing room with you. What a show you have given on the left wing all these years. I wish you the best in the future, ”Piqué wrote on Twitter, who at the end of last year also terminated his contract with Barça, in his case to hang up his boots.

Jordi Alba’s reasons

Jordi Alba, who reached an agreement with Barcelona to terminate the remaining year of his contract, explained this Wednesday that “after much reflection and evaluation” he believes that the best thing “is to step aside”.

“It has not been an easy decision, but I am leaving happy and calm, because I think that, from my culé feeling, it is the best”, he stated in a farewell video in which he reviews his career at Barça and that he published today on his networks social.

The L’Hospitalet de Llobregat full-back said he felt “very lucky” and “totally proud” for everything he has achieved in his eleven seasons with the Barça first team, with whom he has won 18 titles: 6 Leagues, 5 Copas del Rey , 4 Spanish Super Cups, 1 Champions League, 1 Club World Cup and 1 European Super Cup.

“Who would have told that boy who, at the age of 9, began his path full of enthusiasm at the Barça school, that he was going to achieve so much with the club of his life”, reflected Alba, who recalled how, after seven years in the quarry, he had to leave, and his return in the summer of 2012 “to fulfill what he had always dreamed of”.

“I will miss running the band at the Camp Nou a lot, feeling the encouragement of the fans, their drive, their affection and their joy in the big moments,” acknowledged Messi’s best partner.

In the video, Jordi Alba says goodbye calling on the fans to attend his last game against Mallorca, where he will end his time as a Barça player at the age of 34: “See you on Sunday at the Camp Nou. Thank you, cules! and visca Barça!”.

