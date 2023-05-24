The official RingConn website was launched on May 18th. started

RingConn LLC

Wilmington, Del. (ots/PRNewswire)

RingConn, the innovative wellness brand is pleased to announce the launch of its official website which had a successful launch on May 18th. This milestone underscores RingConn’s commitment to providing its customers with state-of-the-art wellness solutions to help them achieve optimal health and wellness.

“We are very pleased to present our official website,” said Prof. Wang, CEO of RingConn. “This website serves as the central hub of our online presence, allowing customers to easily access our products and learn about the many benefits to be informed by RingConn.”

Additionally, RingConn is proud to announce that all crowdfunding rewards will be mailed out by the end of May. With over 7,000 rings already shipped, the feedback received has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We thank our early supporters who helped us achieve remarkable success during the crowdfunding phase,” said Prof. Wang. “Your feedback has been instrumental in shaping our product development and ensuring that we meet our customers’ needs fulfill.”

During the crowdfunding phase, RingConn raised an impressive $1.2 million within just 50 days of going online. This remarkable achievement underscores the company’s commitment to providing its customers with high-quality wellness products that contribute to their health and wellness balance.

“We are extremely proud of our achievements during the crowdfunding phase,” said Prof. Wang. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the tireless support of our early backers. We look forward to To provide innovative wellness products and services to our customers and to drive positive change in the industry.”

For more information about RingConn and its recent launch, please visit the official website at https://bit.ly/3Icbv38.

Original content from: RingConn LLC, transmitted by news aktuell