This habit can ruin the intimacy of a couple and undermine the relationship

Some habits can undermine happiness and intimacy as a couple: beware! They could prove to be “destructive”, says the expert!

The couple relationships they represent the primary source of well-being and existential satisfaction. When you are in a couple and feel loved, appreciated and respected, self-esteem and self-confidence increase with the result that everything in life appears simpler.

In fact, when the love relationship is fulfilling, even the adverse situations of life are faced with courage. Recent studies have confirmed that the couple well-being also induces to strengthen one’s own immune defencesbeneficial substances are released into the body and that is why we feel more active, dynamic and mentally lively.

Conversely when the sentimental affective sphere it is undermined by continuous quarrels, conflicts and misunderstandings, even the mood is strongly affected, the person experiences feelings of anxiety, sadness, anger and this emotional state also negatively affects other areas of life. In fact, it is not uncommon to witness a “decline” in professional performance, for example, due to dissatisfaction in the couple.

There is an unhealthy habit that kills couple complicity and undermines the relationship

Experts have identified the four attitudes that inevitably lead to the breakup of the relationship. It is about the constant criticism towards the partner, the obstructionism that occurs when there is no intention of communicating with the other, the sarcasm for its own sake, which manifests itself when one of the two attacks the other with sharp jokes especially if in public.

But there is one habit in particular that in recent years has become the main cause of the end of many relationships. Paul Levy relationship expert conducted studiesand through the investigations carried out on many couples, he discovered that there is a specific action that can decree the death of a love story.

It is a behavior that is implemented by almost all couples, and its effects are underestimated. In fact, no one would think that this habit could undermine the foundations of even the most solid relationship. But what is it about? Paul in the course of his work has followed many couples, some of them married, others cohabiting and has ascertained that the habit that most affects a relationship is that to use the phone, social media in the presence of your partner, without paying due attention to him.

The expert believes that little by little communication is diminishing, and the intimacy of the couple is put to the test. The consequence of what may appear as a harmless habit is to undermine the stability of the couple. Communication collapses, you no longer have the drive to confide and slowly you risk becoming strangers. For this Paul advises to enjoy the moments together without distractions.

