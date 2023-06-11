Home » Metro Boomin played a sample of a new collaboration song with Future…|New Song|Rap_Sina News
Metro Boomin played a sample of a new collaboration song with Future…|New Song|Rap_Sina News

Metro Boomin played a sample of a new collaboration song with Future…|New Song|Rap_Sina News

Metro Boomin played a sample of a new collaboration song with Future…

Metro Boomin played a new collaboration with Future that sampled Rodney O & Joe Cooley’s 1986 song “Everlasting Bass.” Metro has sampled this song before, 21 Savage’s “Steppin On N-“, but the sample part is different from this song. The song “Everlasting Bass” is like the title of the song, eternal bass, a lot of southern rap songs sample this song (bass is one of the characteristics of southern rap), Three 6 Mafia guys sampled this song No fewer than 10 songs. The next project released by Metro Boomin is a collaboration album with Future, so stay tuned. #Metro Boomin##Future#

