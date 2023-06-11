Metro Boomin played a sample of a new collaboration song with Future…|New Song|Rap_Sina News

Metro Boomin played a sample of a new collaboration song with Future…

Metro Boomin played a new collaboration with Future that sampled Rodney O & Joe Cooley’s 1986 song “Everlasting Bass.” Metro has sampled this song before, 21 Savage’s “Steppin On N-“, but the sample part is different from this song. The song “Everlasting Bass” is like the title of the song, eternal bass, a lot of southern rap songs sample this song (bass is one of the characteristics of southern rap), Three 6 Mafia guys sampled this song No fewer than 10 songs. The next project released by Metro Boomin is a collaboration album with Future, so stay tuned. #Metro Boomin##Future#

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.