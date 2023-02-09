Michelin released the annual cost-effective food listFly into the homes of ordinary people

The food and travel guide series “Michelin Guide” published by the well-known French tire manufacturer Michelin recently announced a selection of 49 new “cost-effective” restaurants (recommended by Bib Gourmand, Bib Gourmand).

In keeping with tradition, the Bib Gourmand launch, established in 1997, will be unveiled alongside the new starred restaurant, which will be revealed a month later this year.

Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin guide, said that the Bib Gourmand in France recommends a maximum price of about 40 euros per person, and the restaurants on the list guarantee “fair prices and great attention to quality” of food and beverages. He added that the restaurants on the list have local cuisine, as well as fusion cuisine (French-Tunisian) and foreign dishes made using local products (Mexican, Korean).

Breneck stressed that in the current context of soaring prices caused by inflation, the Bib Gourmand promotion will be more popular.

Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, where Lyon is located, is the region with the most restaurants on the list, with 10 new Bib Gourmand restaurants. The Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region has nine, and Paris and Occitanie have five each.

The influence of the “Michelin Guide” in Europe, especially France, is gradually declining, and it will begin to hold ceremonies outside Paris in 2022. The grand ceremony in 2023 will take place in Strasbourg on March 6, following last year in Cognac, Charente.

Michelin tried to open up new overseas markets, but was repeatedly accused of opaque procedures and French bias. In 2019, South Korean media exposed that the Michelin Guide can buy stars with money, and the only two three-star restaurants in South Korea are involved. Michelin’s evaluation of oriental food from the perspective of Western food has also caused controversy in Asian countries. Japan’s “God of Tempura” Mikawa Shisanju refused to participate because he did not agree with the evaluation system.

The newspaper’s comprehensive graphic and text European Times