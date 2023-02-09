Two weeks ago, Microsoft showed off what we could expect from Game Pass in early February, and now it’s time to reveal what we can expect in the second half of the month. It’s an impressive selection of games across genres, with Atomic Heart being the main draw.

Here’s the full list:

Madden NFL 23 (Console and PC) EA Play – February 9

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 9

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14

Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – February 15

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 16

Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 21

As usual, there are other extras and perks, and you can read more about them over at Xbox Wire. As usual, you can preinstall these games using the Xbox app so you’ll be ready to play the moment they’re added to your subscription service.

What do you get from this choice?

Unfortunately, there are also some games leaving Game Pass. Make sure you play these before February 15th, or buy them before then, because you’ve got a whopping 20% ​​off before that date.