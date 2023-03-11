The Bluetti AC200MAX power station not only scores with its impressive performance, but also with the modular system, with which the capacity can be expanded again.

New best price! With delivery from Germany you can use the Powerstation thanks to a voucher on Geekbuying.com for 1299 € get hold of

With the Bluetti AC200MAX the manufacturer puts a modular power station with an immense capacity of 2,048 Wh on the shelves. If that’s not enough for you, you can add up to two additional memory modules thanks to the modular system. You can order the solar generator for a price 1299,00€ on Geekbuying.com

Technical data at a glance

Bluetti AC200MAX capacity 2048Wh (expandable) battery type Lithium iron phosphate battery (LiFePO4) Performance 2200 watts, 4800 watts peak exits 4 x Schuko 230V

1 x USB-C 100 W, PD

4 x USB-A

2x Wireless Charger (15W)

1 x 12V/30A Super DC connector

1 x car socket

2 x DC 5521 inputs 2 x AC input max. 500 watts

Solareingang Voc 10-145V / 900W max. / 15A max.

12V/24V Autosteckdose Features Capacity expandable with additional modules Dimensions 42 x 28 x 38,65 cm, 28,1kg

No lightweight

The Bluetti AC200MAX power station is equipped with a Dimension of 42 x 28 x 38.65 cm no longer the most compact and with one weight of 28.1 kg in a weight class that you probably wouldn’t want to voluntarily carry the power station over a longer distance.

The look is, as you know it from Bluetti, simple and functional. As you already know from other power stations from the manufacturer, you will find all outputs on one side and one on the top Carrying handle and 2 QI loading areas.

The connections of the AC200MAX at a glance

performance and additional modules

The Bluetti AC200MAX touches down Lithium iron phosphate battery cells (LiFePO4) with a Total capacity of 2048 Wh. The power station can continuous power of 2200 watts provide. In the top can be impressive even in the short term 4800 watts provided become. There are currently only a few devices that can keep up.

If that is not enough energy supply, you can use the Memory modules B230 or B300 expand the capacity again. A total of up to 2 such extensions can be connected to the AC200Max. Here, however, one should consider that the memory modules still have to be purchased separately and cost between €1400 and €2400.

.

Bluetti B230 Zusatzmodul

The Bluetti B230 memory module (buy at Amazon.de) has one Size of 75 x 28 x 42 cm and comes on a weight of 21.6 kg and also relies on LiFePO4 battery cells. Although this is an add-on module for the AC200MAX, the module can also be used as a use standalone power stationseparate connections are built into the battery for this purpose.

If you want to charge the module without the actual power station, you still need an extra Bluetti DC Charger Enhancer D050S.

exits

1 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

1 x car socket 12V/10A

inputs

1 x AC input max. 500 watts

1 x Solar Eingang 12V~60V/10A, 500W Max

Bluetti B300 add-on module

The Bluetti B300 memory module (buy at Amazon.de) comes on a Size of 52.1 x 31.8 x 26.7 cm and a proud one weight of 36.11 kg. As with the B230 module, you put it on LiFePO4 Akkuzellen and also the B300 can be operated solo. For individual charging, however, you also need the Bluetti D050S Charger.

exits

1 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

1 x car socket 12V

inputs

1 x AC input max. 500 watts

1 x Solar Eingang 12V~60V/10A, 200W Max

Test reports / experiences / opinions

The Bluetti AC200MAX Powerstation is a real powerhouse. When it comes to performance and the ability to expand capacity with up to two add-on modules, the AC200MAX absolutely stands out from the crowd. Of course, all of this has its price.

By that I don’t just mean the pure costs, which together with 2 memory modules end up at around €6700, but I also mean that if you use the largest setup of the power station, you end up with a total weight of 100kg, which you have to move first. Although this is a fact that is less important when camping, it should be mentioned for mobile use. For more stationary use, you might want to take a look at the Bluetti EP500 Pro.