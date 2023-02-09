13
- Putin Likely to Approve Missile That Downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in 2014, But Evidence Is Insufficient RFI – Radio France Internationale
- International prosecutor says there are ‘indications’ Putin was involved in Malaysia Airlines downing, but closes probe Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash investigation suspended Outlook Oriental Weekly
- International investigators suspend investigation into MH17 crash 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
- Missile downing Malaysia Airlines MH17 Prosecutor: “Strong indication” that Putin approved | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- View full coverage on Google News
See also 2022 is the year that Europe will move towards the de-Russization of energy without hesitation- FT中文网