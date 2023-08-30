Miley Cyrus Reflects on Fame and Family in New TikTok Series

Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Fame and Relationship with Father Billy Ray Cyrus in TikTok Series

Miley Cyrus is delving into her personal life in a new 10-part TikTok series inspired by her latest song, “Used to Be Young.” The singer shared intimate details about her relationship with fame and her father, country star Billy Ray Cyrus.

Reflecting on her upbringing, Cyrus revealed that when she was born in 1992, her father had the number one country song with “Achy Break Heart.” Seeing the impact of his success on those who enjoyed his music, Cyrus stated, “I only see people in those numbers.” She emphasized the stark contrast between her father’s experience with fame and her own, as he grew up in a different era. For Billy Ray Cyrus, feeling loved by a large audience emotionally affected him much more than it did Miley. “When he feels special or important, it’s like healing a childhood wound. And they have always made me feel like a star,” she explained.

In the TikTok series, Cyrus shared touching footage of her father playing the guitar and singing to her when she was a child. She expressed her admiration for his voice and musical ability, believing that he was underestimated vocally.

The series also touched upon Cyrus’s acting career and the beginnings of her iconic role as “Hannah Montana.” She recalled the casting process, where the agent commented on her father’s attractiveness, suggesting he could play her on-screen dad. Cyrus’s mother, Tish Cyrus, was determined to make it happen, despite the family being separated due to her father’s show in Toronto. They successfully brought him to California to audition, resulting in the beloved on-screen father-daughter duo fans came to adore.

“Hannah Montana” aired from 2006 to 2011, cementing Miley Cyrus’s status as a household name. The TikTok series gives fans a deeper understanding of her journey in the entertainment industry and the unique dynamics within her family.

Stay tuned for more episodes of Miley Cyrus’s captivating TikTok series as she continues to explore her life and career in the spotlight.

