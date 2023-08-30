Copa Libertadores de América: Meet the Semifinalists and Their Exciting Matches

The Copa Libertadores de América is nearing its grand final in Rio de Janeiro as the tournament reaches the semifinals. Last week’s first-leg games provided some thrilling moments, with one matchup already almost decided in favor of Palmeiras against Deportivo Pereira. The other three matchups have their own level of intensity and excitement.

In the clash between Internacional and Bolívar, Internacional emerged victorious with a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Enner Valencia. The Brazilian team demonstrated their skill and composure in high-altitude La Paz, defying the challenges posed by Bolívar. However, injuries to Enner Valencia and defender Vitao could potentially impact Internacional’s performance in the second leg, which will be played on August 29 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

In the matchup between Racing Club and Boca Juniors, Boca Juniors showed greater aggression and control in the first leg at La Bombonera. However, they failed to convert their chances, and Racing Club defended resolutely. The absence of injured Valentin Barco, who played a critical role in Boca Juniors’ creativity, could pose a challenge for the team in the second leg, which will take place on August 30 at the Cilindro de Avellaneda.

Palmeiras dominated their first-leg match against Deportivo Pereira, securing a decisive 4-0 victory. Raphael Veiga, Marcos Rocha, Mayke, and Rony contributed goals to Palmeiras’ impressive performance. However, Palmeiras will be without Dudu, who suffered a serious injury in their recent victory against Vasco da Gama. The second leg will be held on August 30 at the Allianz Parque in São Paulo.

Fluminense emerged victorious in their first-leg match against Olimpia, but the rematch poses a tough challenge. Olimpia has been unbeatable at home, including a decisive victory against reigning champions Flamengo. Fluminense will need to maintain focus and concentration to ensure a successful venture into Olimpia territory. The second leg will take place on August 31 at the Defenders of the Chaco stadium in Assumption, Paraguay.

In the event of a tie, there will be no extra time, and the winner will be determined directly through a penalty shootout. The first legs of the semifinals will be held between September 26 and 28, with the return matches scheduled between October 3 and 5. Football fans can look forward to thrilling encounters as the Copa Libertadores de América approaches its climax.

