The extreme metallers THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY announce their new, fourth studio album entitled “1901 | The First Mother, out May 5th on Fireflash Records. The new single is called “KLLD” and is already online!

Any fan of extreme metal will be blown away by their brutal, murderous mix of THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY be thrilled. Hailed by Metalsucks.com as “the most underrated metal band in all of Italy, maybe even in all of Europe”, the quintet moves to “1901 | The First Mother” somewhere in the wide spectrum of blackened deathcore and aggressive metal. Equipped with crunching blastbeats, unforgivingly brutal vocals and rapid-fire double bass attacks, their sound evolved and became more and more unique over time. But you can hear that on the first single “KLLD”!

Check out the track “KLLD” here:

Singer Giovanni Berselli dazu: “The lyrics are loosely inspired by a poem by Blaise Cendras entitled ‘J’ai tué’ (I have killed) which tells of the horrors of a young, naïve French poet who, during the First World War, is forced to immerse himself in the Transforming a German soldier’s killer in order to defend himself. The words reflect the images, smell, fear and emotional struggle of a pure hearted man tainted with evil.

At the same time, advance sales for her new album “1901 | The First Mother”, which is available as an elegant CD Digipak, digitally and as a bundle with the CD and an exclusive T-shirt.

1901 | The First Mother Tracklist:

01. Pro Patria Mori

02. KLLD

03. Irradiate All The Earth

04. The Hip

05. Lilibeth

06. Overture To Silence

07. OXYgen

08. Nytric

09. Victoria’s Death

10. The Age Of Great Men

11. Blind (Korn Cover)

Frontman Giovanni Berselli muses on the concept and meaning of the album:

“1901 | The First Mother isn’t a concept album, but there are some central themes. The album title hides a double meaning. On the one hand, ‘1901’ commemorates the year in which Queen Victoria of the House of Saxe died, thereby decreing the beginning of modernism in philosophy or, to put it another way, the establishment of the modern age. The subtitle – ‘The First Mother’ – emphasizes that I see this album as the first chapter in a trilogy in which I will attempt to paint, through words and music, different forms of self-imposed slavery. 1901 draws inspiration from poets, philosophers and scientists from before the First World War. The following chapter will attempt to describe the post-war scenario, while the third and final chapter will describe the yet to come, albeit inevitable, future in which we will all let others determine part of our lives. These last few lines somehow remind me of the actual manifesto The Modern Age Slavery, originally inspired by Erich Fromm’s book ‘Escaping From Freedom’, which examines the psychological state of uneducated masses willing to shirk responsibility to decide for themselves about their future.”

The cover artwork was created by guitarist Ludovico Cioffi who managed to capture the deep meaning of the lyrics in this fantastic work. In his words he explains the meaning of the statues and the eyes that are seen:

“The album cover was inspired by the lyrics of the song ‘Lilibeth’, the nickname of Queen Victoria’s daughter. The First Mother is presented in three periods. The past where she holds a skull. The present, symbolized by an eye in an open lap. The future represented by an hourglass.

Depicted as a cadaver, the wide-open womb evokes the dichotomy of life and death, the inevitable curse of every living being that is born into the world—both a curse and a blessing, for the end of life is, in a sense, the end of our slavery . In essence, the eye in the womb is the architect, ceaselessly observing the flow of time and the emergence of cyclically repeating human tragedies.”

In the year of the corona pandemic, in which the music world was forced to stand still, we concentrated THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY to writing and recording her new work of art „1901 | The First Mother“which appeared on May 5, 2023 Fireflash Records will see the light of day.

THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY live:

24/03/2023 Podium Gigant, Apeldoorn (NL)

12/05/2023 Rock Island – Scala Island, Verona (IT)

THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY are:

Giovanni Berselli – vocals

Mirco Bennati – Bass

Luca Cocconi – Guitars

Ludovico Cioffi – Guitars

Federico Leone – Drums

Band-Links:

The post MODERN AGE SLAVERY – Introduce single “KLLD” and offer album details appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

