MONS Showroom SS2024: A Showcase of Global Designer Brands and Sustainable Design

MONS Showroom Holds Order Meeting for 2024SS Collection

Shanghai, China – MONS, the global designer brand hub, recently held an ordering meeting at their showroom for the upcoming 2024SS collection. The showroom, located on the 5th floor of Shanghai Reou Department Store, showcased their commitment to forward-looking designs and sustainable development.

Established in the summer of 2023, MONS has quickly become a prominent player in the global fashion market. With a focus on technology, outdoor sports, and furniture accessories, MONS aims to bring truly outstanding designs to the commercial market. The brand also offers resources such as brand consulting, agency services, and retail connections, establishing a strong bond between the brand and the market.

The manager of MONS boasts an impressive background in luxury goods retail operations and brand wholesale, with more than 12 years of experience. His knowledge of the business environment in Greater China, especially in the forward-looking designer brand sector, gives him unique strategic insights.

The showcased collection at the ordering meeting featured 15 brands in women’s clothing, accessories, and lifestyle categories. Among the notable brands were BABE, HANCHI, MAISON DIXSEPT, NOT JUST PAJAMA, OUTCIRCS, UNISECON, and AERA CURA. The collection aimed to present diverse styles and aesthetics, ranging from romantic and mysterious to sexy and strong, creating endless possibilities for fashion narratives.

The ordering fair lasted for seven days, during Shanghai Fashion Week in the spring and summer of 2024, from October 8th to October 14th. The event took place in an art space on the 5th floor of Shanghai Reou Department Store. Buyers and fashion enthusiasts had the opportunity to explore and order the latest designs from MONS Showroom’s curated selection of brands.

The brand list for the SS2024 MONS Showroom included:

READY TO WEAR:

– AERA CURA

– B.A.B.E

– HANCHI

– LIU YUNG MING

– LINLIN CHASSE

– OUTCIRCS

– SUMMER VILLA

LIFESTYLE:

– ATELIER INTIMO Blue

– FUTCHI

– HOUSE SEVENTEEN

– NOT JUST PAJAMA

– PARFUMS DE MOSSIE Fragrance of Moses

– THESHAW

ACCESSORIES:

– AETHER

With its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and showcasing global designer brands, MONS continues to make waves in the fashion industry. The ordering meeting for the 2024SS collection demonstrates their dedication to bringing outstanding designs to the forefront, and their success is poised to continue in the coming years.

