More than 10 Taiwan youth projects signed and settled in “Gongwang Cross-Strait Yuanyuan Garden”

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-07 07:36

Hangzhou Daily News Recently, at the launching ceremony of the first Hangzhou-Taiwan Gongwang Reunion Festival held in Huanggongwang Village, Dongzhou Street, Fuyang, the second phase of “Gongwang Cross-Strait Yuanyuan Garden” was signed, involving cultural creativity, parent-child interaction, outdoor research, camping and homestay, etc. More than 10 Taiwan youth projects, of which Taiwanese investment is about 26 million yuan.

It is understood that in May 2022, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council issued “Several Measures on Supporting Zhejiang’s High-quality Development and Construction of a Common Prosperity Demonstration Zone”, proposing to focus on building a cultural and creative industrial park on both sides of the strait (Huang Gongwang’s hermit) to support Taiwan compatriots to integrate into the common Wealthy demonstration zone construction. In June of the same year, Fuyang successfully built the “Gongwang Cross-Strait Yuanyuan Garden” and established the Taiqing Center based on the “Cross-Strait Exchange Base” and “Cross-Strait Cultural and Creative Cooperation Experimental Area” based on the actual scene of “Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains” .

“Since the “Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains” was exhibited at the National Palace Museum in Taipei in 2011, the “Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains” in Fuyang has become a cultural symbol that people on both sides of the strait yearn for and an important exchange base for people on both sides of the strait. The Fuchun Mountain Residence is full of ink, landscape, and humanistic artistic conception, and the Fuchun Mountain Residence in front of you is already a hot spot for entrepreneurship and a happy home.” According to Zhu Yanqing, member of the Standing Committee of the Fuyang District Committee and director of the United Front Work Department, the Cultural and Creative Industrial Park on both sides of the Strait (Huang Gongwang’s secluded place) has been listed Entering into the Fuyang District government’s major investment plan in 2023, the second phase of “Gongwang Cross-Strait Yuanyuan Garden” is expected to be unveiled during this year’s “Gongwang Culture Week”.

The first phase of the park has successfully attracted and landed 5 cultural and creative industry projects, namely, the Metaverse Laboratory of Taiwanese artists Fu Shen and Lu Rongzhi, the “Grandpa’s Tea” theme teahouse authorized by the lyricist and director Fang Wenshan, and the “Chinese original wedding dress”. The first person” Cai Meiyue wedding photography studio, the themed beer house authorized by the cartoonist Cai Zhizhong, the coffee shop authorized by the world-class floral designer Gao Yijing, and operated by the brand “Taiwanwei Qiaoma”.

According to Zhang Yousheng, general manager of Qiaoma (Hangzhou) Food Co., Ltd., he has received very important cooperation opportunities in just a few months, which has brought his brand value to a higher level. He said: “Huang Gongwang’s hermitage is really a treasure of geomantic omen. I hope more young people with strength and ideas will come here to start businesses and bring their dreams here to take root and germinate.”