It’s been a year and four months since Red Hook Studios released Darkest Dungeon II as early access, and the developers have been building and tweaking the game based on feedback. The hard work is finally about to really pay off, as we now know when the Darkest Dungeon sequel will reach version 1.0.

Red Hook Studios says The Darkest Dungeon will leave Early Access and actually launch on May 8. Not that we have to wait three months to get a taste of it. The demo is available now on Steam and the Epic Games Store. This allowed us to play as four starter heroes and fight in two of the five regions of the full game, but our progress would not be carried over. One reason for the latter is that the developer will continue to update the early access version for a while, which means there could be some rather noteworthy changes before the “final” product arrives in just three months.