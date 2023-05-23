More than 30 thousand people enjoyed the celebrations for the anniversary of Fernández Oro

Fernández Oro celebrated its 92nd anniversary with three days of activities and shows in the city’s central park. More than 30,000 people came and enjoyed all the attractions provided by the municipality.

Beyond the cold that was experienced this weekend, the neighbors were able to enjoy the stands, games and shows that were organized in the town.

«From early on people began to arrive and tour the property, visit our artisans, entrepreneurs, eat something delicious in the sector destined for gastronomy or enjoy the great amusement park in the games sector“, they described from the Orense municipality.

On Friday the 19th they went through the stage : Ballet Dance – De mi Cádiz – La Rockera – Devra – Bendito Rock- La Querencia Rock- Gurú – Zezé – break dance » Evolución Style Crew «- Infanto – Youth Orchestra and the closing was in charge of Dulce Ironía.

On Saturday the 20th they enjoyed the shows of: Paulina da Rodda – Shazann – Koi – Agostina Villarroel – Stylo Classic – Ricardo “Falú” Guzmán – La Primera Band and the great closing at full speed of La Super Band.

While on Sunday 21, the festivities closed: Cantamanpa- Moonlight- Seed of Tradition – Spring – Roots – Puckuy – La Coplera-Dance Company – Alberto Romero – Santiago Cid – María Luisa – Soul and Passion – Adagio with Pamela Muñoz and The great closing of the anniversary will be by the hand of Chaqueño Palavecino.

«During the three nights in which the Central Park Estate was dressed in color, It is estimated that around 30,000 people visited the property.“They assured from the local government.

Fernández Oro chose its new ambassadors

During the celebrations for our 92nd year of institutional life, who will be the new representatives of the city were chosen.

This year after a paradigm shift in electionthe need to change the look and the criteria that designates the representatives of the city was raised.

For this election, participated people between the ages of 18 and 65. Being the objective to make known the history, the natural beauties, the tourist and recreational options of our town. Also from now on attributes such as the crown and scepter representative of the reign will no longer be used.

The new ambassadors are: Camila Canuqueo – Applicant No. 8 (21 years old) and Leandro Alarcon – Applicant No. 4 (31 years old).

The new Fernández Oro ambassadors, in addition to representing our city, will have the opportunity to join the Human Development areas to be in contact with the neighbors and their needs; and another person in Tourism, where they will actively participate in the proposals of the sector. Both will be incorporated as a paid internship for one year.

