More than 30,000 laying hens from the largest producer in the Valley will be sacrificed for avian flu

The mayor of Plottier, Gloria Ruiz, informed RIO NEGRO about the latest avian flu news in the region. She communicated that They will sacrifice more than 30,000 laying hens from the largest producer in the Alto Valle. In addition, he talked about the sacrifice of 40 thousand birds from Avícola Plottier.

This morning, Ruiz affirmed that the sacrifice of 30 thousand laying birds from China Muerta. He indicated that it is a new case and that the production supplies eggs to the entire Alto Valle.

On the other hand, the mayor spoke about the sacrifice of 40 thousand birds from Avícola Plottier, owned by businessman Roberto Rivas, with extensive experience in the field. The cases were confirmed more than a week ago.

In total, there are two sheds of about 20 thousand breeding birds. According to him Plottier Economic Development Agency (EDEP) These types of animals are in the middle of the breeding process, to later allocate them as laying birds.

The mayor mentioned thathalf was sacrificed, but what the producer refuses to sacrifice the remaining 20,000.

Finally, Ruiz indicated that the protocol is established by SenasaTherefore, the municipality cannot intervene in the process, but there will be a meeting with the municipality for avian flu.



