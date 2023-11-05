Morne – Engraved With Pain

It feels like the pain of the whole world rests on her shoulders Morne. The Boston-based quartet has been refining their ponderous sound for years, which revolves around doom, sludge and post metal, which also has exciting peculiarities. These are exactly the ones that want to be cultivated accordingly on the fifth strike. „Engraved With Pain“ deals with the global status quo, recognizes large social divides and sees people who are deliberately being misled.

In four oversized chapters, Morne breaks down appearance and reality into individual parts and points to problems that may be irreversible. The opening title track “Engraved With Pain” takes a while to break free from the sample-like thicket, and then ponderous magic emerges. Almost drone-like guitars collide with Milosz Gassan’s hoarse, angry vocals, desperate and apocalyptic at the same time. Meanwhile, the musical events continue to intensify, rancid yet monolithic, without unnecessary peaks.

“Memories Like Stone” seems almost direct in comparison, hits the door after a short initial phase and emphasizes the sludge component with growing enthusiasm. Gassan seems close to madness, the doomy break in the final act with washed-out melodies and a small solo is damn good. After that, “Wretched Empire” is the only track that stays (well) under ten minutes, sluggishly fuels its way through the action and lets manic guitars howl loudly. “Fire And Dust” finally turns off the lights, indulges in the most brutal heaviness and lets the guitar take the lead in the big finale.

The sheer force of this record torpedoes all senses at the same time and wears you down in the best possible way. “Engraved With Pain” uses the toughest sounds in a wide metal universe and puts the individual parts together in a skillful way. What Morne have created in their latest prank is in the best sense of the word and won’t let go so quickly. Apocalyptic message, incredibly angry and intense music, sympathetically desolate presentation: the inevitable downfall has rarely been so entertaining.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: November 3rd, 2023

Available via: Metal Blade (Sony Music)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mornecrust

