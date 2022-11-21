The motoguo 2023 spring/summer series is inspired by the designer’s unique experience: when reality is under intense pressure, the illusory dream can always provide a place for respite, shelter or solution. This weird dream-making mechanism guides designers to try to explore and show the weird world that exists in the unconscious in this series.

The dream created by motoguo’s 2023 spring and summer series was opened by the spell-like “PARA-PARÁ PHANTASIA”. The first “PARA” is “paracosm”, which is used to open the surreal universe originated from childhood; the second “PARA” is from “pareidolia”, which inspires the audience to perceive the faces in the inanimate body and capture the contradictions in them , terror, or fear.

motoguo

motoguo

Only by understanding the meaning of “PARA-PARÁ PHANTASIA”, can you leap into the dream of motoguo’s 2023 spring and summer series. Visit the residence built by motoguo in the dream from the third vision: first step through the living room with colorful carpets and bouquet-shaped lamps, and then switch to the kitchen full of food. Every object in the children’s room is revealing weirdness. Careful attention, from the silhouette, printing pattern, accessories to subtle accessories, this series can find the corresponding basis in various places in the real home: such as a house-shaped dress with a garden, cheese-shaped Mary Jane shoes, recreating the phantom of floating dust Pajama sets, etc.

motoguo

motoguo

This series still continues the design style of eye-catching colors, retro aesthetics and full of imagination. After the whisper of “PARA-PARÁ PHANTASIA”, elements such as ubiquitous eyes, childish color graffiti, pencils and building blocks, and bears closely connected with childhood memories all point to motoguo’s bold assumptions and attempts in this series : Anthropomorphism of things, and materialization of people. At the same time, it reveals the existence of a third person lurking in the series. Therefore, “PARA-PARÁ PHANTASIA” is not only the magic of dreams, but also the deception of nightmares.