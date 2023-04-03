03/04/2023 – 09:51 Police

In the morning hours of yesterday, members of the Squadron 59 “Santiago del Estero” they controlled a Honda motorcycle on Provincial Route No. 175, at the height of the Aguas Amargas Paraje, whose driver was traveling from the province of Salta with his final destination to Santiago del Estero.

At the time of the search, the gendarmes observed that the citizen was carrying a backpack, which after opening it, they found 15 rectangular packages with a weight total of 16 kilos 280 grams.





Los uniformed they proceeded to seize the drug, cash and a cell phone. Likewise, the person involved was detained, by order of Federal Court No. 2 and the Federal Prosecutor’s Office of Santiago del Estero.



