MOTORPSYCHO – Yay!

MOTOR PSYCHO
Yay!
(Psychedelic Rock | Akustik Rock)

Label: The Nordenfjeldske Grammofonselskab
Format: (LP)

Release: 16.06.2023

And every year… oh you know it anyway, that MOTORPSYCHO effortlessly puts out an album every year that not only keeps the incredible level that the troupe always presents, but also hardly equals the predecessor. With their 26th album “Yay!” the Norwegians deliver well-known sounds, but primarily a new orientation.

After the mammoth three-parter and the recently published dance project “Ancient Astronatus”, the Norwegians are now taking it a little easier. Lots of acoustic guitars, slightly melancholic to thoughtful notes, as well as soulful vocals dominate the latest work of the Psychedelic Rock veterans, who were musically inspired by the 60s and 70s.

Despite the relaxed approach, it never gets boring, because the compositions are still quite progressive, invite you to discover them and offer many small details. You can indulge more this time and let the cozy campfire songs splash in the background. Towards the end it gets more epic with the outlier “Hotel Daedalus” in the style of classics by LED ZEPPELIN, but here too the trio bring their very own charm.

It seems as if MOTORPSYCHO are saying to their fans: “Hey, sit down, lean back and enjoy life, nature and everything that brings relaxation” – which also seems appropriate in these hectic times. And so “Yay!” is a beautifully reduced and pleasant work by the Psychedelic Rockers, who have reduced both parts of their genre to a minimum here, but still show what accomplished songwriters and musicians they are.

Tracklist „Yay!“:

1. Cold & Bored
2. Sentinels
3. Patterns
4. Dank State
5. W.C.A.
6. Real Again (Norway Shrugs And Stays At Home)
7. Loch Meaninglessness & The Mull Of Dull
8. Hotel Daedalus
9. Scacrow
10. The Rapture
Total playing time:

Band-Links:

