Mr Doodle Collaborates with ARTOX GROUP to Present 'Disney Art Collection' in Macau

Mr Doodle Collaborates with ARTOX GROUP to Present ‘Disney Art Collection’ in Macau

British graffiti artist Mr Doodle has partnered with ARTOX GROUP to showcase his new global limited art series “Disney Art Collection by Mr Doodle” in Macau. The exhibition, held at the art space Artelli, marks the first stop of the artist’s Asian tour and aims to introduce graffiti art to the beloved Disney characters.

Known for his unique visual impact and ability to construct a rich world with simple thick lines, Mr Doodle has created 24 new paintings for this collection. These artworks reflect the artist’s understanding of growth, love, friendship, and family affection. In addition to the paintings, a 120cm-high collectible sculpture based on the image of Disney’s Mickey Mouse will also be exhibited. This sculpture is part of a limited edition of only 30 pieces.

The exhibition also features the art Snow Angel Mickey, a collaboration between ARTOX GROUP and Mr Doodle. The limited artwork chief planners, Wilkie Wu and Keith Wong, explained that the collection begins with Disney’s classic black and white era and transitions into the color era. Mr Doodle has drawn inspiration from his own childhood memories and his current love life to create this unique collection. By combining classic works with artistic symbols, he has recreated the classics and integrated art into life.

Following the exhibition in Macau, ARTOX GROUP plans to organize similar events in other cities. This collaboration between art and fashion aims to bring graffiti art and the beloved Disney characters closer to an international audience. Fans of Mr Doodle and Disney are encouraged to keep an eye out for future events and exhibitions.

For those interested in experiencing this unique art collection firsthand, the exhibition will be open to the public in Macau for a limited period of time. Don’t miss the opportunity to see these imaginative and inspiring artworks that blend the worlds of graffiti and Disney together.

