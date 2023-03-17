Murder Maids are undoubtedly among Norway’s hottest heavy stocks. Founded immediately before the pandemic and lockdowns, their first album was released in 2021 and was immediately nominated for a Norwegian Grammy. In the meantime, the band has been able to play live and work on their mix of hardcore, punk, rock and metal. On the second album „Dance Or Die“ there is more to hear about it now.

Eleven new songs rattle through the woodwork with growing enthusiasm and take no prisoners. Released as the first harbinger, “Norwegian Hollywood” is full of malice, has an audible slime on the world and is heavy on the stomach. The grumpy, dark track reminds of Kvelertak without Black Metal and makes you happy. “Reaping” opens with a sleaze guitar and immediately sheds its skin. The frontal production with a rough punk concept, restrained melodies and a raging hardcore thunderstorm couples catchiness with a rough dulcimer and shout-alongs. Simple, but effective, that’s how the opener can be summed up.

There is no such thing as a formula, because smaller variations provide plenty of entertainment. There would be “Two Faced”, for example, whose poison and bile are broken up by brief rays of light on the horizon, or “Loud, Lewd, Lazy”, which skillfully lives up to its song title – rowdy, oppressive and yet leaning back. In the concluding “Ethanol” Murder Maids almost dare to do the long format, approaching the five-minute mark. That works great, because the reduced tempo with occasional friendly guitars and throaty anger puts you in a good mood. More rock than ever breaks the last chains and strives for a sympathetic, dirty anti-hymn.

For half an hour, Murder Maids fuel themselves with elemental forces and land one direct hit after the other. No big surprises are needed for this, although the quintet from Trondheim is by no means anywhere near standing still. The massive, drastic and unyielding presentation really gets you in the mood and begging for more: “Dance Or Die” is a powerhouse that will hopefully open the door to live activities in the rest of Europe. In this form, there is no getting past the gentlemen, and that’s more than a good thing.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 03/17/2023

Available through: Fucking North Pole Records

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mmaidsband

Category: Magazin, Reviews