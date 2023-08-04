Musician Martin Kilger fails before the Federal Court of Justice

The musician Martin Kilger, photographed in front of the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) before the start of his trial Photo: Uli Deck/dpa

The state of Baden-Württemberg does not have to be liable for loss of income that a professional musician has suffered due to corona-related bans on performing.

This was decided by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) on Thursday, August 3, 2023 in Karlsruhe. The court thus followed the line it had previously taken, according to which it had always rejected state liability because of the corona regulations.

“The life and health of the culture has not been protected,” said the visibly disappointed musician and bandleader Martin Kilger, who filed the lawsuit. He also failed in the lower courts.

According to his own words, the 47-year-old Kilger was the first musician in Germany to sue for 8,300 compensation for canceled performances in 2020. He wanted to reserve the right to go to the Federal Constitutional Court, he said.

