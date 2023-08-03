Mutual Benefit release music video for ‘Wasteland Companions’ | Niche Music

New York/Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Lee’s Mutual Benefit released the music video for their new single ‘Wasteland Companions’ on Transgressive Records on August 1st!

The director is Vidhu Kota.

A track from the new album “Growing at the Edges” released on October 6th.

“Wasteland Companions was inspired by a bittersweet hike I took years ago where the final vista revealed the aftermath of a forest fire. While it was a terrible sight, I was also moved by the new growth popping up. The imagery stayed with me and served as an important reminder of the life-changing relationships that can flourish in adverse conditions.” – Mutual Benefit

Posted on 2023.08.04

