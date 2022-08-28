“My Police”

Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on August 28, according to foreign media reports, Harry Styles, Emma Colin, David Dawson starring in the new film “My Police” with the same sex theme released new stills, three people.

The film will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, on October 21 in North America and the UK, and on November 4 on Amazon.

Tony and Oliver Award-winning Michael Grandage (“The Talented Catcher”) is directing and Ron Neswanier (“Hormone”, “Philadelphia Story”) wrote the screenplay.

Based on Bethan Roberts’ novel of the same name, set in Brighton, England in the 1950s, school teacher Marion (Colin) falls in love at first sight with handsome cop Tom (Stiles). Not long after Tom meets museum curator Patrick (Dawson), who opens his eyes to a fascinating, complex new world. Although Tom was attracted to Patrick, it was safer for him to marry Marion in those days when homosexuality was illegal. So Marion and Patrick can only share Tom until one of them breaks out and all three’s lives are changed forever.

The film will take the form of flashbacks about the Tom and Marion couple bringing an old and sick Patrick home, forcing them to revisit the earthquake-scale events 40 years ago and recall the passionate love story between Tom and Patrick.

