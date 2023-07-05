Mystery Solved: The Truth Behind Talina Fernández’s Alleged Appearance

Title: Mysterious Figure on the Roof of Talina Fernández’s Home Unveiled

Subtitle: The alleged appearance of the late famous presenter confuses and surprises mourners

Date: [Insert Date]

In the midst of the somber atmosphere surrounding the wake of renowned Mexican presenter Talina Fernández, an intriguing incident has captivated the attention of numerous individuals, including one of her children. Witnesses claim to have spotted the silhouette of a woman smoking on the roof of Fernández’s residence in Bosques de Las Lomas, Mexico City, during the dark hours of the night.

Speculations quickly arose, with some asserting that the figure was none other than the late communicator herself, who passed away at the age of 78 on June 28. Jorge ‘Coco’ Levy, Fernández’s offspring, asserted that on the first night that the press gathered outside their home, somebody climbed onto the roof for a smoke. “My mother adored smoking above all else,” he stated addressing the cameras of Despierta América on July 3, denying any possibility of an unearthly presence. “There is no way someone could have climbed up there.”

Levy continued to describe his mother as a mystical figure and remained unable to rationalize the inexplicable circumstances surrounding the alleged sighting. “What I can tell you is that my mother was always magical. I can’t explain what happened.”

The subsequent broadcast of “Ventaneando” on July 4 unveiled the footage capturing the woman’s silhouette moving across different parts of the roof while Fernández’s body was being mourned inside the house. Although the person’s face remains indiscernible due to the lack of light, Rosario Murrieta, the head of information and a presenter on the show, revealed the woman’s identity, dispelling any notions of a ghostly appearance.

“It was revealed to us by our reporter, Hanna Munguía, that the woman in question is Paula Levy,” Murrieta explained. “She was smoking on the roof, and although it looks rather eerie, it is definitely not Talina. Paula has black hair.” However, 21-year-old Paula Levy did not immediately confirm or deny the clarification made by ‘Ventaneando.’

It appears that, on that particular night, Paula Levy was attending the wake with her half-sister, María, grieving the loss of their grandmother, who had recently succumbed to leukemia.

These revelations seem to have deeply affected Talina Fernández, as she publicly expressed her disappointment in her grandson’s accusations shortly before her passing. This last public appearance marked a significant moment in Fernández’s life, where she openly declared her fearlessness of death, asserting that she knew she would be reunited with her daughter, Mariana Levy, who tragically passed away in 2005.

As the mystery surrounding the alleged appearance of Talina Fernández dissipates, mourners and curious spectators alike are left with mixed emotions, as they grapple with this unusual occurrence during the final farewell to a beloved figure in the Mexican entertainment industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

